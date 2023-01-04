Martin & Co. Inc. TN Acquires 4,630 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned approximately 0.07% of Hanesbrands worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

