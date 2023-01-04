Martin & Co. Inc. TN Acquires 5,347 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare Price Performance

NXGN opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

Insider Activity

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.46 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $654,238.12. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,762.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextGen Healthcare news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $654,238.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,762.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 9,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $200,551.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,614.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,225 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.