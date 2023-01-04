Martin & Co. Inc. TN Boosts Stock Position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned about 0.31% of Consolidated Communications worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 8.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.49.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $296.62 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 15.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Communications from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

