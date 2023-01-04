Martin & Co. Inc. TN Buys 3,113 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned approximately 0.76% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Performance

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $392.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.10). Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPSI shares. TheStreet raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,950 shares of company stock worth $88,342 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

See Also

