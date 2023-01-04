Martin & Co. Inc. TN Grows Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned approximately 0.08% of Merit Medical Systems worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 746.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of MMSI opened at $69.60 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $76.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $287.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

