Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $2 Million Stock Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SpartanNash by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SpartanNash by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.73. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SpartanNash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

