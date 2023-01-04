Martin & Co. Inc. TN Raises Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned about 0.06% of Newell Brands worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.11.

Newell Brands Stock Up 2.9 %

NWL stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 69.17%.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Read More

