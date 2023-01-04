Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives $82.35 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.35.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Match Group by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Match Group by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.04. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.43, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. Match Group has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $136.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. On average, analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

