Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Short Interest Update

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mativ in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE MATV opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.42. Mativ has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $32.03. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mativ had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $674.10 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 5,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $106,900.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,940.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 32,923 shares of company stock valued at $663,491 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mativ

(Get Rating)

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.