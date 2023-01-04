Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) is Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 2,303.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151,694 shares during the quarter. Mattel accounts for 3.6% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $22,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 74.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Mattel by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Mattel had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

