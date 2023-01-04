MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 290,988 shares.The stock last traded at $5.13 and had previously closed at $5.12.
Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on MaxCyte to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
The company has a market capitalization of $524.44 million, a P/E ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74.
In other MaxCyte news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 23,429 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $162,597.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,844 shares of company stock valued at $359,777. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXCT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in MaxCyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in MaxCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 17.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
