Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the November 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMS shares. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $127,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $127,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $400,584.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,287.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maximus

Maximus Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 577.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 631 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMS traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.28. 278,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,075. Maximus has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.57 and a 200 day moving average of $63.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.38. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Maximus will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.