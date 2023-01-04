McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MCD traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,584,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,973. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in McDonald’s by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.38.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

