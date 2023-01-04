Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 2.2% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.59. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.26.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

