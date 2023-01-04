Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,633 Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OPNT opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $33.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Opiant Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OPNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.42). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.03% and a negative net margin of 147.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on OPNT shares. Northland Securities lowered Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

