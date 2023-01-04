Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Takes $312,000 Position in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. AirSculpt Technologies comprises 1.5% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIRS. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIRS shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $27.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AirSculpt Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

In other AirSculpt Technologies news, Director Kenneth Higgins purchased 15,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,351.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Aaron Rollins acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $466,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,811,956 shares in the company, valued at $46,065,183.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth Higgins acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,337 shares in the company, valued at $183,351.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 198,000 shares of company stock worth $611,850. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AIRS stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). AirSculpt Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

