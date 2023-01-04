Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0034

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Metahero has a market capitalization of $17.12 million and approximately $616,996.66 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.55 or 0.01489452 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00008781 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00017817 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00034265 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.56 or 0.01735224 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

