Metahero Price Tops $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $17.80 million and approximately $18,147.66 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $259.87 or 0.01539985 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00008606 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00017919 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00035183 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.61 or 0.01769519 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

