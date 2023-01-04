MetisDAO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.36 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $72.68 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $16.50 or 0.00098720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00013321 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037665 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00039295 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005981 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00019347 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00230476 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000096 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 16.1803869 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $1,427,329.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.