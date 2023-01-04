MetisDAO Price Reaches $17.51 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $77.10 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $17.51 or 0.00103956 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013185 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00039719 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00019088 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00233882 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 16.81206768 USD and is up 3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $1,479,438.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

