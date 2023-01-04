Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 42,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of MXE stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.87. 14,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,036. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

