Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises 1.0% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 489,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after buying an additional 78,624 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microchip Technology Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $88.97.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

