Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) rose 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.87 and last traded at $53.35. Approximately 310,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,870,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Argus cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.59.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.27. The company has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 207.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 44.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

