MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 12.6%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 12.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $163.58 and last traded at $163.31. Approximately 48,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 418,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.
MicroStrategy Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 182.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 86,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 362.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,638,000 after purchasing an additional 313,200 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 230.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
