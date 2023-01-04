MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 12.6%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 12.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $163.58 and last traded at $163.31. Approximately 48,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 418,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.90). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 348.42% and a negative net margin of 261.38%. The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -26.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 182.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 86,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 362.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,638,000 after purchasing an additional 313,200 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 230.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Articles

