Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HIE opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $11.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE)
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.