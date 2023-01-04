Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIE opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $11.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.