MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 2,544.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,137,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094,300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 1.00% of MiMedx Group worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,550,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,434,000 after acquiring an additional 50,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after buying an additional 250,334 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,621,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after buying an additional 902,417 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 16,348 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 104.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 640,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 327,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

MiMedx Group Stock Up 6.8 %

MDXG opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $337.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.77. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $67.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.37 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

