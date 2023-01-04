MinePlex Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. MinePlex has a market cap of $32.93 million and approximately $682,245.33 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MinePlex has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MinePlex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007959 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00464974 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.02221890 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 311,878,465 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MinePlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinePlex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.