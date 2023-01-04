MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) rose 10.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.96 and last traded at $11.92. Approximately 23,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 560,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Separately, TheStreet raised MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $389.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.00 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MINISO Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in MINISO Group by 277.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 22.9% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 54.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. 16.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

