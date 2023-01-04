Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by Connective Portfolio Management LLC

Connective Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 41.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 442,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 49.0% during the first quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 188,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

In related news, CEO David D. Meek sold 4,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $186,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,478.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO David D. Meek sold 4,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $186,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,478.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $131,251.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,939.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,551 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,608. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.86. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $149.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.46) by $0.37. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,253.81% and a negative return on equity of 60.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

