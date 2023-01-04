Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 201.75 ($2.43).

MAB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 201 ($2.42) to GBX 169 ($2.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 230 ($2.77) to GBX 213 ($2.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Dave Coplin bought 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £4,208.12 ($5,070.02). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,483 shares of company stock worth $462,165 over the last 90 days.

Shares of LON:MAB opened at GBX 143.35 ($1.73) on Friday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52 week low of GBX 99.70 ($1.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 268.37 ($3.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 135.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 151.80. The company has a market capitalization of £856.35 million and a PE ratio of 7,155.00.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

