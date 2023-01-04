Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the November 30th total of 6,640,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 5.6 %

NYSE:MUFG traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $7.19. 971,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,101,035. The stock has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MUFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $8,965,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 152.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 123,210 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

