MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $84.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $181.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.48.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.15 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 19.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

