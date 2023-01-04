ML & R Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,007 Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:DISV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.40. 290,785 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94.

