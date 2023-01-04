ML & R Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,386 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.1% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ML & R Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.91. 1,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,030. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07.

