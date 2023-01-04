ML & R Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 761,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,602 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 10.0% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $29,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

DFAT traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $43.73. 278,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,447. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.09. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $49.10.

