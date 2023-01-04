ML & R Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.4% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Newport Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Kearns & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.15. 150,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,652,311. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $116.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.35.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

