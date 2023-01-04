ML & R Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.83. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,686. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average is $51.00. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $64.85.

