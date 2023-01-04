Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Buys 78 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,993,765,000 after buying an additional 679,553 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,145,000 after buying an additional 56,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after buying an additional 1,085,522 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $175.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.15. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

