Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $12.64 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $12,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 219.3% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $56.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.85.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

