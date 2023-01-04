Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $183,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in AT&T by 71.6% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.