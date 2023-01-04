Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.24.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

