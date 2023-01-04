Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $20.31 Million Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 5.6% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned 0.26% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $20,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,139,000 after buying an additional 427,059 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,075.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,174,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,220,000 after buying an additional 1,989,732 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,694,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,244,000 after buying an additional 532,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after buying an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $55.84.

