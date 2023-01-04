Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $236,000 Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 751.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01.

