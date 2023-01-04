Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $3.49 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,155 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $4,025,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $52.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.25.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

