Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,405,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,953,000 after acquiring an additional 77,743 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $62.70.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

