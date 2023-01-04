Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 1,123 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

