Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Trims Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,039,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after buying an additional 189,331 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,796,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.7% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 404,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after buying an additional 114,905 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $33.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.44.

