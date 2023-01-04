Moonriver Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.96 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Moonriver has a market cap of $37.99 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for $6.36 or 0.00037739 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,614,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,973,777 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

