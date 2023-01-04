Morgan Stanley Trims boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Target Price to GBX 35

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 40 ($0.48) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BHOOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.02) to GBX 75 ($0.90) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 37 ($0.45) to GBX 30 ($0.36) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.52) to GBX 38 ($0.46) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, boohoo group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

BHOOY stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.30. 550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54. boohoo group has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

