Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE:MTVC) Short Interest Update

Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE:MTVC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTVC. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Motive Capital Corp II during the first quarter worth $496,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Motive Capital Corp II during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Motive Capital Corp II in the second quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Motive Capital Corp II by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,670,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 117,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Motive Capital Corp II by 173.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 164,392 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTVC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 666 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,787. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. Motive Capital Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Motive Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial software and information services companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

